Trump sides with Elon Musk, says Tesla should be allowed to reopen its factory 'NOW'

Evan Vucci / AP Elon Musk quit two White House advisory councils after President Donald Trump announced in 2017 that he would withdraw the US withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.

President Donald Trump waded into Tesla’s fight with California officials on Tuesday, tweeting that he agreed with Elon Musk that the electric-car factory should be allowed to reopen immediately.

The Tesla CEO has maintained that the company should be allowed to operate its factory under the state’s coronavirus guidelines.

But officials in Alameda County have taken a stricter stance, saying Tesla can resume only basic operations.

On Saturday, Tesla filed a lawsuit against the county. On Monday, it returned to work in defiance of the rules.

President Donald Trump sided with Elon Musk on Tuesday in Musk’s fight with local authorities to reopen Tesla’s car factory in California.

“California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW,” Trump tweeted. “It can be done Fast & Safely!”

Thank you! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2020

On Monday, Tesla began operations at the Fremont factory in defiance of Alameda County rules saying it could not resume work.

Musk celebrated the return and acknowledged the risks of the move.

“If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” he tweeted.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

In response, county officials said Tesla was allowed to resume only “minimum basic operations,” adding that they hoped the company would “comply without further enforcement measures.”

Musk has been extremely critical of state and local shelter-in-place orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, calling them “fascist” and saying they are “fundamentally a violation of the Constitution.” Tesla had recently attempted to restart its operations several times despite public-health orders prohibiting it from doing so.

While only essential businesses are allowed to operate in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom let some retail and manufacturing businesses open last Friday and said on Monday that he expected Tesla to start up operations by next week.

“My understanding is they have had some very constructive conversations,” Newsom said in a video press conference. “My belief and hope and expectation is as early as next week they will be able to resume.”

However, Newsom also said local governments were allowed to impose stricter rules – which Alameda and several other counties in the Bay Area have done. Tesla filed a lawsuit on Saturday against Alameda County over the stricter regulations.

Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Musk and Trump have had a rocky relationship since the president took office in 2017.

“He’s one of our great geniuses,” Trump said of Musk during a January interview with CNBC, even comparing him to Thomas Edison. “And we have to protect our genius.”

But in June 2017, when Trump announced he would withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord, Musk left two White House advisory councils he was on, saying he had been left with “no choice.”

“Am departing presidential councils,” Musk tweeted in June 2017. “Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

Tyler Sonnemaker contributed to this post.

