2 Muslim women have reported attacks potentially carried out by Trump supporters after election

Police departments in California and Louisiana reported attacks of Muslim women potentially carried out by supporters of Donald Trump just one day after Trump’s election victory.

A Muslim student at San Diego State University said she was robbed by two men who “made comments about President-elect Trump,” according to a university police statement.

The two men, one described as being Hispanic and the other white, grabbed the student’s backpack and took her car keys before fleeing, the statement said. The student was uninjured.

“We condemn this hateful act and urge all members of our community to join us in condemning such hateful acts,” the university’s president, Elliot Hirshman, said in a statement. “Hate crimes are destructive to the spirit of our campus and we urge all members of our community to stand together in rejecting hate.”

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette reported being assaulted and robbed by two white men on Wednesday morning, Lafayette police officials said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. The student reportedly told the police that the men — one described wearing a white “Make America Great Again” hat — struck the student with a metal object and pulled off her hijab, or headscarf.

The president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Muslim Student Association, Kareem Attia, told the AP that he didn’t want to “jump to any conclusions” that the attack was motivated by the election.

“I don’t think that’s proper,” Attia told the AP. “But I will say a hate crime is a hate crime. It’s not within our religion to accept it. It’s not within our species of humans to accept that, either.”

Trump and his campaign have been criticised as inflaming racial tensions because of statements made on the campaign trail. The reality-television star turned president-elect has previously called for the mass deportation of Mexican immigrants as well as a ban on Muslims entering the country.

He has also sometimes been slow to distance himself from supporters including avowed white supremacists like David Duke, the former Klu Klux Klan grand wizard, and the white nationalist alt-right movement.

A North Carolina-based KKK group, the The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, has announced plans to hold a rally on December 3 to celebrate Trump’s win, the Raleigh-based News & Observer reported.

