Trump says he's planning legal action to stop some votes being counted in key swing states: 'As soon as that election is over — we are going in with our lawyers'

Getty/Chip Somodevilla US President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump has threatened legal action on vote-counting in key swing states.

Trump claimed, without evidence, that there could be fraud in vote counting for Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Trump said it was a “terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election,” referring to a Supreme Court decision that allows Pennsylvania and North Carolina to count ballots arriving in the days after Election Day – a normal part of the electoral process.

“As soon as the election is over – we’re going in with our lawyers,” Trump told reporters.

President Donald Trump is planning legal action to halt the counting of some ballots in key swing states after Election Day, he said Sunday.

To counter that decision, his administration would be “going in the night of â€” as soon as the election is over â€” we’re going in with our lawyers,” he said.

“You’re going to have one or two or three states, depending on how it ends up, where they’re tabulating ballots and the rest of the world is waiting to find out. And I think there’s great danger to it, and I think a lot of fraud and misuse can take place.”

He also said, without evidence, that both Tom Wolf, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, and Steve Sisolak, the Democratic governor of Nevada, could interfere with results, and suggested his planned legal action could halt that.

“We don’t wanna have Pennsylvania where you have a political governor, a very partisan guy. And we don’t wanna have other states like Nevada where you have the head of the Democratic clubhouse as your governor. We don’t want to be in the position where he’s allowed to everyday watch ballots come in,” he said.

The quiet part, screamed: Trump tells reporters that "we're going to go in the night of, as soon as that election is over [in PA], we're going in with our lawyers … if people wanted to get their ballots in, they should have gotten their ballots in long before that." pic.twitter.com/sAMA0Pw6Tg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020

He added that “if people wanted to get their ballots in, they should have got their ballots in a long time before,” Trump added.

He also denied an Axios report saying that he would prematurely declare victory on election night if it looks like he was ahead in the polls.



Trump tweeted on October 26 that the US must have its “final total on November 3.”

In the same tweet, he claimed there were “big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA.” This is a claim he has made repeatedly, without evidence.

Twitter placed a label and a fact-check link on his tweet, saying it “might be misleading.”

Before swinging for Trump in 2016, Pennsylvania had not voted for a Republican since President George H.W. Bush in 1988. This makes it one of the key swing states in the US that will decide the vote result.

Latest polls show Biden leading Trump in many key swing states.

About 300 lawsuits have already been filed about the presidential election across the US, and both Democrats and Republicans have an army of lawyers waiting to deal with the aftermath of Election Day, per AP News.

Many of these suits involve changes to normal procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 people in America alone.

