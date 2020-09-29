Trump earned $73 million in revenue from foreign business deals during his first two years in office, according to a review of the president's tax returns

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose as they visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24, 2020.

President Trump earned $US73 million in revenue from his interests in foreign countries during the first two years of his presidency alone, according to a New York Times review of Trump’s tax returns.

Most of that income came from Trump’s golf course and resort properties in Scotland and Ireland, but also from licensing deals with nations including the Philippines, Turkey, and India.

The snapshot of Trump’s foreign dealings represents an unprecedented level of foreign business entanglements for a sitting US president.

The new information is likely to spur more discussion over whether he’s violated the foreign and domestic emoluments clauses of the constitution, which Trump has previously called “phony.”

President Donald Trump earned $US73 million in revenue from the Trump Organisation’s interests in foreign countries during the first two years of his presidency alone, a New York Times review of Trump’s tax returns showed.

In addition to revealing long-hidden details about Trump’s financial state, the tax returns obtained by The Times shed more light on the extent of the Trump Organisation’s extensive business dealings abroad.

The snapshot of Trump’s finances reveals an unprecedented level of foreign business entanglements for a sitting US president, even though he promised not to pursue any foreign deals as president.

The financial records obtained by The Times show that Trump earned $US73 million in 2017 and 2018 from his properties abroad. While most of the income came from the Trump Organisation’s golf courses and resorts in Scotland and Ireland, Trump also earned millions in licensing deals in countries with authoritarian-style leaders and troubling human rights records, including India, Turkey, and the Philippines.

In 2017, The Washington Post mapped out all of Trump’s licensing agreements with foreign countries, arrangements in which “a developer who is liable for the actual cost and responsibility of the contract uses Trump’s name for their hotels,” the Post explained.

On Sunday evening, The New York Times published its first reporting on Trump’s tax returns the organisation obtained, highly sought-after documents that Trump himself has refused to release voluntarily.

Some of the biggest revelations from The Times’ reporting included the details that Trump paid $US0 in income taxes in 10 of the 15 years from 2000 and 2015, and paid just $US750 in income tax in 2016 and 2017. He has also suffered immense losses in his real estate ventures over the years, according to the documents, undercutting the image he’s cultivated as a successful businessman.

The new information about Trump’s dealings abroad is likely to spur more controversy over whether he’s violated the foreign and domestic emoluments clauses of the constitution, which Trump has previously called “phony.”

The domestic emoluments clause, located within Article II of the US Constitution, says the president “shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United States,” which could encompass any federal funds spent at a Trump property, for example.

And the “Nobility Clause” of the Constitution located in Article I, Section 9 decrees that “no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

Throughout his presidency, Trump has received scrutiny for his foreign business dealings. In 2019, Politico reported that the US Air Force has made at least 40 overnight stops that involved staying at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland and that, according to an investigation by the House Oversight Committee, at least one foreign government booked empty hotel rooms at Trump properties that no one stayed in to build up favour with Trump.

And in October 2019, Trump publicly floated the idea of holding the 2020 G7 summit at his financially struggling Miami Doral Resort in South Florida, a move that would have required foreign governments to spend money directly at one of his properties and would have almost certainly violated the foreign emoluments clause, legal experts told Insider.

A number of groups and officials have sued Trump in court for violations of both the domestic and foreign emoluments clauses with varying levels of success. Presidential violations of emoluments clauses have rarely been litigated at all in United States history.

In May, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals moved to revive a lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia arguing that foreign leaders doing business at Trump International violates the foreign emoluments clause.

In June, however, the 4th Circuit moved to halt discovery in the lawsuit likely until after the November presidential election while Trump’s lawyers appeal the case, the Associated Press reported.

In February of 2020, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals moved to dismiss a similar lawsuit from 200 Democratic members of Congress accusing foreign spending at Trump properties of violating the foreign emoluments clause, ruling that the plaintiffs did not have the standing to bring the suit.

In September 2019, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York revived a separate lawsuit from watchdog group the Centre for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington (CREW) and some hotel and restaurant industry groups also accusing Trump of violating the foreign emoluments clause.

