'Just asking!': Trump goes on another early morning tweetstorm about Hillary Clinton and Russia

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to air some thoughts about Russia, Hillary Clinton, and her campaign manager, John Podesta.

“Was the brother of John Podesta paid big money to get the sanctions on Russia lifted? Did Hillary know?,” Trump tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, the president wrote, “Did Hillary Clinton ever apologise for receiving the answers to the debate? Just asking!”

Trump seems to be referring to leaked emails that suggested interim DNC chair Donna Brazile shared information about CNN-sponsored debates with Clinton’s campaign. The president may also be referencing reports in The Daily Caller about Podesta’s shares in a firm with links to Russian investors.

Earlier Monday morning, Trump praised a Fox & Friends segment on the “unmasking,” or revealing, of the names of Trump associates who may have had their communications swept up by US intelligence officials.

“Such amazing reporting on unmasking and the crooked scheme against us by @ foxandfriends. ‘Spied on before nomination.’ The real story,” Trump tweeted.

Over the weekend, Trump also used Twitter to draw attention to the Fox report.

“Wow, @FoxNews just reporting big news. Source: ‘Official behind unmasking is high up. Known Intel official is responsible. Some unmasked … not associated with Russia. Trump team spied on before he was nominated.’ If this is true, does not get much bigger. Would be sad for U.S.” Trump tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Trump’s administration has repeatedly stated that the focus of the investigation into Russia should be on who was responsible for unmasking the names of Trump associates, rather than any connections between the campaign and a foreign power that interfered in the election.

Sonam Sheth contributed reporting to this story.

