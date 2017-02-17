TRUMP: 'Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars'

CNN President Donald Trump gives a press conference at the White House on February 16.

President Donald Trump gave a press conference at the White House on Thursday afternoon during which he said that the US is becoming a “drug-infested nation,” and that “drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars.”

“We’ve ordered the Department of Homeland Security and Justice to coordinate a plan to destroy criminal cartels coming into the United States with drugs,” Trump said in the East Room.

“We’re becoming a drug-infested nation,” Trump continued. “Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars. We’re not going to let it happen any longer.”

Trump claimed his administration has “undertaken the most substantial border security measures in a generation.”

“We’re now in the process of beginning to build a promised wall on the southern border.”

Trump’s candy bar claim could be true — depending on the type of candy being purchased. The wholesale price of marijuana in legal states, like Colorado, has tumbled to less than half of pre-legalization totals.

NOW WATCH: A historian of Islam explains the greatest misconception people have about Muslims



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.