Trump drops the biggest hint yet that he’ll be running in 2024, calling himself the ’45th and 47th President’ in a video

Former President Donald Trump has dropped the biggest hint yet that he plans to make another bid for the presidency in 2024.

In the video of Trump at one of his Florida golf clubs, one of Trump’s golfing partners films him walking up to take a swing, saying: “First on the tee, the 45th president of the United States.”

“The 45th and 47th,” Trump says in response, grinning happily to cheers from onlookers and golfing buddies.

Trump has not publicly announced another presidential campaign, though he has hinted on multiple occasions that he would possibly run again in 2024. However, the former president did say in November that he will “probably” wait until the 2022 midterm elections are over before confirming a 2024 run.

He teased at a rally in Iowa last October that his 2024 campaign slogan, if he were to run, would be “Make America Great Again, Again.”

Despite a deluge of Trumpworld-related legal troubles, Trump remains immensely popular with his base, leading fellow 2024 contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 43 percentage points in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released in December. Trump has signaled that he would be open to having the Florida governor as a vice-presidential running mate.

Other Republicans have also hinted that they will run for president in 2024, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who said in December that he would run for president again “in a heartbeat;” Trump-era Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former Vice President Mike Pence; and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was once allied with Trump but has become an outspoken critic of the former president’s election fraud claims.