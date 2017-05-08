Video of Trump driving a Rolls Royce and listening to Taylor Swift resurfaces after he says he misses driving

When President Donald Trump recently told Reuters he misses driving, many were quick to doubt that he’d been behind the wheel of a car for years.

For example, Trump’s longtime confidant and political adviser Roger Stone told journalist Jamie Weinstein in a recent podcast that he’s never seen Trump personally drive a car in the nearly four decades that he’s known him.

The comments, which followed Trump’s pronouncement to Reuters that “I like to drive” and “I can’t drive anymore” caught the attention of Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, who Sunday went digging to find any video evidence of Trump behind the wheel.

What he found was what could only be described, as he wrote, as “glorious.”

The footage he unearthed was from 2014. It was filmed by Melania Trump from the backseat of Trump’s Rolls Royce. Trump sat in the driver’s seat, with his son, Barron Trump, riding shotgun.

The family was driving, blasting Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit “Blank Space.”

Watch the video here:

Trump has tweeted about the pop music star twice before. In a pair of 2012 tweets, Trump thanked Swift “for the beautiful picture — you are fantastic!” He also wrote “Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific!”



