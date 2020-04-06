Governors warn they face dire shortages of ventilators — but Trump claims states have 'more ventilators than they need'

Associated Press President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

At a White House news briefing on Saturday, Trump downplayed state governor’s warnings that they face dire shortages of ventilators.

“S hortages have lead to inflated requests. We have some states and areas that are just asking for far more than they need,” Trump said Saturday.

Despite Trump’s claims, governors say life-threatening shortages will force medical personnel to choose which patients get treatment.

Several governors have warned they face dire shortages of ventilators in their state that could force medical personnel to choose who will get the treatment they need and who won’t. But in a news briefing on Saturday, President Donald Trump downplayed their fears, claiming that “states have more ventilators than they need.”

“[Ventilator] shortages have led to inflated requests,” Trump said at a White House news briefing.

“We have some states and areas that are just asking for far more than they need,” he stated, later claiming that states themselves admitted that they don’t need as many as they were requesting.

Although Trump did not name which states he was referring to, governors of New York, Michigan, and Louisiana have been vocal in their calls for more of the critical breathing device.

Trump called out a state that had asked for 40,000 ventilators – a clear jab at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an ongoing dispute over the mechanical breathing device. The three states have recently seen surges of coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed their health care systems.

The deluge of COVID-19 patients compounded by a nationwide shortage of critical medical supplies have prompted the governors of the states to make clamorous calls for the federal government to step in and help fill the gaps in the lacking medical supplies.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said his state was seeing a worrying “trajectory” that could lead to an exhausted supply of ventilators before running out of hospital beds days later while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is “going to be in dire straits again in a matter of days” as some hospitals are “already at capacity.”

Trump chalking up their pleas for more ventilators to “politics.”

“Everyone has proper intentions and they want to make sure they’re 100%,” Trump said. “And sometimes when they know they don’t need it, they want it anyway. It gives that extra feeling of satisfaction. But we just can’t do it. It’s impossible.”

Trump emphasised that the ventilators in the national stockpile are meant to serve as a “back up” in the event of an emergency like the coronavirus crisis. Trump claimed his administration was conserving the ventilators for “when the brunt of it comes.”

“We want to be ready for when the brunt of it comes – we want to be ready to hit the area that needs it. We don’t want to have spent it in an area that doesn’t need it,” Trump told reporters.

However, modelling shows that cities in New York, Michigan, and Louisiana are expected to see surges in cases in the next week. White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said projections showed that New York City, Detroit, New Orleans, and their surrounding areas will hit a critical high of their outbreaks in the next six to seven days.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the US have soared above 312,000, with the US breaking its single-day death toll, reporting 1,344 new deaths on Saturday.

Despite the rising number of cases and expert warnings of lifting coronavirus lockdowns too early, Trump emphasised the need to “open the country again.”

“We don’t want to be doing this for months – we’re going to open our country again. Our country wasn’t meant for this. We have to open our country again,” Trump said.

