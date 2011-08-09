TRUMP: S&P Downgrade Simply A Publicity Move

Add Donald Trump to the list of people who think the S&P downgrade is a load of nonsense.



Trump is (still) no fan of Obama. But that doesn’t excuse the S&P’s decision, which Trump thinks boils down to a publicity move on their part.

“I can just see these guys sitting in their little office on Wall St. or wherever they are, saying ‘we’re going to take down the United States!’ Because they want the publicity, because the want to restore their reputation [from the housing crisis]. They love it.”

If there’s anything The Donald knows about it’s publicity.

Video below.

