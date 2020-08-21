Trump doubles down on claim that the coronavirus 'nearing its final term' in an interview with Sean Hannity, even though experts say it may never go away

REUTERS/Leah Millis U.S. President Donald Trump points at the crowd as he enters his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020

President Donald Trump once again claimed that the coronavirus would go away soon during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday.

This isn’t the first Trump has made the assertion, despite experts warning that the virus may never really go away.

In the US, there have been more than 5.5 million coronavirus cases and over 174,000 deaths.

Trump just said on Hannity he thinks the coronavirus is “nearing its final term.” — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) August 21, 2020

Trump asserted that the virus was “nearing its final term.”

The US has recorded over 5.5 million coronavirus cases and more than 174,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Trump has repeated this statement multiple times throughout the pandemic, including in a July interview with Fox News, Business Insider previously reported.

“We’re heading back in a very strong fashion, with a V. And I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope,” Trump said during an interview with Fox Business last month.

Public health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, have expressed concern over the trajectory of the virus in the US, especially in the fall, when the flu virus also picks up.

In May, The World Health Organisation also said no one “can predict when or if this disease will disappear,” and emphasised that eradicating the virus will especially be difficult if people oppose a vaccine when one is available, Business Insider reported. Some have worried the virus may never go away.

In the interview, the president also said he watched part of the Democratic National Convention.

“I watched a lot of hate last night and the night before. It’s tremendous hate,” he told Hannity.

In his interview with Hannity, Trump also falsely claimed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wants to defund and abolish the police.

Trump also falsely claimed that Democrats don’t want to approve a stimulus package for coronavirus relief, but instead “all they want to do is get bailout money for their governors that have done so badly.”

He criticised the governors of Illinois and California for their responses but claimed that California Gov. Gavin Newsom treated him “very nicely” and so Trump intends to “treat him very nicely.”

During the interview, Trump again referred to the virus as “the China plague,” and said that Democrats are using it to get bailout funds.

