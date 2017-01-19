TRUMP: 'I don't like tweeting'

President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview this week that he doesn’t particularly enjoy tweeting, but only does so to combat bad press he receives.

“Look, I don’t like tweeting,” Trump told Fox News. “I have other things I could be doing.”

Trump continued: “But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract.”

While the president-elect may use Twitter to counter various narratives in the press, he was a bombastic user long before ever running for office. As a reality television star, Trump famously weighed in on a wide array of topics, including things like celebrity relationships.

Throughout the campaign, Trump continued to use the social media platform to inject his messaging into the news. He often caused controversy for his brash nature, branding challenging candidates and media figures with nicknames on the trail which later showed up on his Twitter feed.

Trump is set to be inaugurated as America’s 45th president on Friday.

President-elect @realDonaldTrump says he tweets to counteract dishonest press. “I don’t like tweeting.” pic.twitter.com/twX3xIxkIT

— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 18, 2017

