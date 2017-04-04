Trump is donating his first-quarter salary to the National Park Service

President Donald Trump is donating the salary he earned during his first quarter in the White House to the National Park Service, press secretary Sean Spicer announced Monday.

“The president has spoken to counsel and made the decision to donate his first-quarter salary in total to a government entity and he has chosen this quarter to donate it to the National Park Service,” Spicer said during a press briefing.

Spicer added: “The park service has cared for our parks since 1916 and the president is personally proud to contribute the first quarter of his salary to the important mission of the park service, which is preserving our country’s national security.”

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke appeared at Monday’s press briefing to speak about the work of the department and the park service.

“I am thrilled at the president’s decision to donate the check he did today,” Zinke said.

He said the money would go toward “the infrastructure on our nation’s battlefields.” He noted that the park service was $US229 million behind in deferred maintenance on the nation’s 29 battlefields.

The Washington Post noted last month that the Trump administration could slash nearly $US2 billion from the Interior Department’s budget this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.