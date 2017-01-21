Even at his inauguration, Trump continues to make one of the worst men's style mistakes

Donald Trump, who is now the 45th US president, continues to make one of the most egregious mistakes in suiting.

At Friday’s inauguration — and numerous times before, including at the debates and on the campaign trail — Trump wore his tie way too long.

A tie is supposed to hit at your belt, but his lands closer to the crotch of his pants.

And you can bet that people noticed when he wore it this way at the inauguration.

At 6-foot-3, Trump is on the taller side. Because the tie runs so low and there’s not enough extra fabric, the tail of his tie does not reach the keeper loop — that ring of fabric attached to the back of your tie, which keeps the tail from peeking out. Short story made shorter: The tie is not being tied in the correct place, causing multiple issues.

Trump tries to remedy this situation in all manner of creative ways. He has even been spotted using Scotch tape to secure it in place. If Trump were to learn how to tie a tie correctly, he wouldn’t need to do that. He has solved a problem he shouldn’t have had in the first place. And his solution is one of the worst of all theoretically conceived. It’s impractical, ugly, and inefficient.

Putting aside the style crimes committed here, there are other implications to consider. For better or worse, what we wear on our bodies signals who we are, what we value, and our approach to life. Instead of considering, for a moment, that he may have made a mistake while doing up his tie knot, or that there might be a better or more efficient way to do it, Trump instead curses his tools and employs an unorthodox, ugly fix.

He hasn’t thought to seek out big-and-tall ties either, which would only make sense, seeing as the man wears a tie nearly every day of his life. Somewhere along the line, you’d think Trump would realise there has to be a better way.

there are more inches of Trump’s tie below his belt-line than ppl at the inauguration

— Paul Danke (@pauldanke) January 20, 2017

Why is Trump’s tie so long? Looks like he could tuck it in #InaugurationDay

— K (@krstimsu) January 20, 2017

HOW YOU GONNA SELL TIES AND NOT KNOW HOW TO TIE ONE?

— Gabe Gonzalez (@gaybonez) January 20, 2017

One thing I thought Donald Trump must know how to do is tie a tie. I was wrong (???? by @alexwongcw) pic.twitter.com/AgO1yvXHg3

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 20, 2017

