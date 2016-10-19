Trump says he doesn't 'believe the polls anymore'

Phtot: Mark Wallheiser/ Getty Images.

As Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has consistently declined in the polls, he’s decided that the numbers don’t matter anymore.

Trump has been pushing the idea that the November election will be “rigged,” and now he’s saying that he doesn’t believe the polls that say he’s trailing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Even though we’re doing pretty good in the polls, I don’t believe the polls anymore,” Trump said at a rally on Tuesday afternoon. “I don’t believe them. I don’t believe them. And if there’s 10 and there’s one or two bad ones, that’s the only one they show.”

Nearly every national poll shows Clinton leading Trump by several points, and Trump has also been losing to Clinton in swing state polls over the past week.

But Trump pointed to the size of his rally crowds to negate the perception that he’s losing.

“Believe me, folks. We’re doing great. If we keep our spirit and if we go out and win, this is another Brexit, believe me,” he said, referring to the British referendum to leave the European Union.

“They are so worried,” Trump continued. “That’s why they become vicious and hostile and dirty. Cause they see what’s going on. This rally set up just a short while ago, look at the number of people, packed. But every rally is the same way.”

