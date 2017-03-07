White House spokesperson says Trump does not accept FBI denial over phone tap claims

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP President Donald Trump leaves after speech to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones during the 2016 election in several TV appearances Monday morning.

The charge has been denied by Obama, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and, reportedly, FBI Director James Comey.

Sanders told “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos that Trump does not accept Comey’s denial, which has been reported by The New York Times and CNN.

“No I don’t think he does, George,” Sanders said, when asked pointedly if the president accepted the FBI director’s denial.

Sanders, the deputy White House press secretary, also said on the “Today Show” that Trump “firmly believes” Obama ordered the alleged wiretaps on Trump Tower.

With no proof or evidence to back up his claim, Trump tweeted on Saturday morning that he “just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also made a TV appearance Monday morning, speaking on “Fox and Friends,” and was asked how Trump knew Obama tapped his phones.

“He’s the President of the United States,” Conway said. “He has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not.”

Both Sanders’ and Conway’s statements came after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s statement Sunday that “Neither the White House nor the President will comment further” until the congressional intelligence committees investigate Trump’s claims.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.