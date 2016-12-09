Trump has one problem with his Time 'Person of the Year' cover

Getty/Steve Pope U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a Victory Tour Rally, on December 8, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. Trump is taking time time to speak several of the states that helped him win the election.

President-elect Donald Trump took exception to Time magazine’s use of the word “divided” to describe the US in its cover naming him 2016’s Person of the Year.

During his “Thank You” tour rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Trump brushed off any responsibility for divisions in America citing the fact that he hasn’t taken office yet.

“They give me this honour and then they have to go a little bit of this stuff,” Trump said making a jabbing motion with his fist.

“I haven’t been president. What are you saying that for? But you know what, we’re going to bring the nation together,” he said.

The 2016 presidential election was widely viewed as one of the ugliest in history, in which Trump, at points, employed fiery rhetoric and launched direct, personal attacks on his opponents.

On the campaign trail, Trump sparked a seemingly unending series of controversies with that included a proposal to ban Muslims from the US, a direct plea to Russia to find more of Hillary Clinton’s emails, and a promise to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Trump’s campaign rallies were regularly interrupted by protesters and on several occasions, his supporters responded by attacking the protesters. Trump’s victory in the election sparked nationwide protests.

A Pew Research Study found that Trump is entering the White House with a favorability rating historically lower than any of the previous three incoming presidents.

