Trump replied 'you can't do that' when his interviewer pointed out the US's terrible record on COVID-19 deaths per capita

Axios on HBO/YouTube President Donald Trump being interviewed on Axios on HBO.

President Donald Trump told journalist Jonathan Swan “you can’t do that” and criticised his reporting when Swan noted the high COVID-19 death rate per capita in the US.

In an interview with Swan for “Axios on HBO,” Trump instead pushed other measurements like the case fatality rate, where the US ranks more favourably among nations.

When Swan pointed out there are now around 1,000 American coronavirus deaths daily, Trump said “but you’re reporting it wrong.”

Trump also repeated a favoured talking point by claiming that the US only has a high case count because of its high rate of testing. Experts say this is not true.

President Donald Trump refused to acknowledge the seriousness of the high US death rate per capita from COVID-19 in a tumultuous interview where he instead argued for more flattering statistics.

The president sparred with political reporter Jonathan Swan for “Axios on HBO” in an interview which aired on Monday.

During the interview, Swan attempted to press him on this metric as cases surge in the US.

According to statistics site Our World In Data, as of August 3 the US is currently the sixth-worst nation for coronavirus deaths per million.

The metric reflects how many people are dying with COVID-19 as a proportion of the whole population.

Based on a rolling 7-day average, the only nations to have a worse record by that metric are Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and Chile.

As a cumulative total of deaths per capita for the global outbreak so far, the US is eighth-worst in the world, after Belgium, UK, Peru, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Chile, according to statistics website Statista.

Both sites acknowledge the difficulty of obtaining reliable death data.

But when asked about this way of measuring the impact of the pandemic, Trump was dismissive.

“You can’t do that,” he said.

“Why can’t I do that?” asked Swan.

Axios on HBO/YouTube Axios reporter interviewing President Donald Trump for Axios on HBO.

Rifling through a series of printed charts, the Trump said: “Look. Here is the United States. You have to go by the cases,” he said, saying that Swan should look at “the people that live from those cases.”

In essence, Trump wanted to discuss the case fatality rate – the proportion of people who catch the coronavirus who ultimately die from it.

The US case fatality rate has improved since the pandemic was in its first peak in April and May.

At 3.3%, it’s slightly better than global average, according to Our World In Data. It is ahead of some countries whose pandemic response has been praised, such as Germany and Spain.

The problem with the fatality rate metric is that it can vary based on the testing regime of the country in question. The more mild cases a country finds, the better its fatality rate will appear.

Countries with few tests will have a higher rate, since only serious and fatal infections will register. The per capita metric – based on population size – is less affected by those factors.

In the interview Swan and Trump had a heated, circular exchange about which metrics Trump approves of, with Swan visibly frustrated.

Swan said: “It’s surely a relevant statistic to say if the US has X population, and X percentage of death per head of that population …”

“No, because you have to go by the cases,” Trump replied.

“Look at South Korea for example. 51 million population, 300 deaths,” Swan said.

“You don’t know that,” said Trump. Asked if he was accusing the country of faking its statistics, he said: “I won’t get into that because I have a very good relationship with the country, but you don’t know that, and they have spikes.”

Instead, Trump pointed to another chart. “Look here’s one right here. United States. You take the number of cases and look, we’re last. Meaning we’re first. We have the best.” It is unclear which metric the president was referring to.

He continued by returning to an assertion he has made before: that the high US coronavirus case count is because of its widespread testing, and not a indicator of how well it has handled the pandemic.

The US has conducted more tests than anywhere else in the world,according to Johns Hopkins University.

“Don’t we get credit for that?” he said. “And because we do more tests, we have more cases.”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaaTZkqsaxY?start=780

It’s a favoured talking point. Trump said in June that testing is “overrated” because it makes the US “look bad,” and later that month said the US is doing “too good a job” at testing.

However, scientists have debunked the idea that expanded testing explains the high number of US cases.

Jennifer B. Nuzzo, who is an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, called Trump’s theory “dangerously wrong” in a piece in The Washington Post in June.

She noted that in many states new cases were outpacing the spread of testing, suggesting that the results were still an undercount.

Swan later attempted to get the president to focus on the proportionately high death rate, saying: “1,000 Americans are dying a day.”

There has been an average of more than 1,000 deaths per day since July 29, according to statistics website Worldometer.

“No, but you’re not reporting it correctly, Jonathan,” said the president.

Swan disagreed: “If hospital rates were going down and deaths were going down I’d say ‘terrific. You deserve to be praised for testing. But they’re all going up. 60,000 Americans are in hospital. 1,000 dying a day.”

