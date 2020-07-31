Trump did not attend John Lewis' funeral. Here are 4 other major funerals he missed while president.

Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool Former President Barack Obama addresses the service during the funeral for the late Rep. John Lewis.

President Donald Trump did not attend the late Rep. John Lewis’ funeral in Atlanta on Thursday.

Trump also did not attend memorial services held for the civil rights icon earlier this week in Washington, DC.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton each delivered eulogies for Lewis at his funeral.

Other prominent funerals Trump has not attended include the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. John Dingell, Sen. John McCain and former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former President Barack Obama appeared to take a jab at President Donald Trump at the funeral service of the late Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta on Thursday.

“Even as we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting,” Obama said during his eulogy, seemingly alluding to Trump’s recent unsubstantiated claims that vote-by-mail leads to widespread fraud. “Even undermining the postal service in the run-up to an election, that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots, so people don’t get sick.”

Though he did not mention Trump by name, Obama emphasised that his pointed remarks were not off-script: “I know this is a celebration of John’s life. There are some who might say, ‘We shouldn’t dwell on such things.’ But that’s why I’m talking about it. John Lewis devoted his time on this earth fighting the very attacks on democracy.”

He received a standing ovation from the crowd, which was filled with several notable officials including former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton – who also delivered eulogies – but not Trump.

The president earlier this week also skipped Lewis’ memorial service in Washington, DC.

It’s not the first time Trump has missed a funeral, though he has attended a couple as president, including services for the late Rev. Billy Graham and former President George H.W. Bush.

Here are four prominent funerals Trump did not attend:

Rep. Elijah Cummings

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images A military honour guard lays the U.S. flag on the casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings during his funeral service on October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ funeral service took place last October in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, part of the district he represented since 1996. The former chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, who helped lead the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump that was taking place at the time, died at age 68.

In the months leading up to his death, Trump engaged in an escalating public feud with the congressman, calling him a “racist,” launching attacks at Baltimore, and appearing to mock a reported burglary at his home.

Trump skipped the funeral. A copy of the president’s schedule that day showed he had nothing on his agenda at the time.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were all in attendance, among many other key lawmakers and high-ranked officials, including now Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, who delivered a tearful speech in honour of his “dear friend.”

Rep. John Dingell

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Getty Images Rep. Debbie Dingell bows her head with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during funeral services for her husband, former Rep. John Dingell.

Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member in Congress ever at more than 59 years, died at age 92 last February. A funeral service in Washington, DC, was attended by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as former Republican House Speaker John Boehner, among others. Former Vice President Joe Biden attended another funeral held in Michigan, Dingell’s home state.

Trump was not at either funeral, but he ordered American flags to be flown at half-mast after Dingell’s death to honour him. Months later, Trump suggested the Democratic congressman might be in hell aftter his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), voted to support impeachment.

“Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know,” Trump said during a campaign rally in Michigan. “But let’s assume he’s looking down.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell called his comment a gut punch.

Sen. John McCain

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo Cindy McCain arrives at a memorial service for her husband, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in Washington, Sept. 1, 2018.

In perhaps the most controversial of Trump’s missed funerals, the president did not attend the late Arizona Sen. John McCain’s ceremony in September 2018 because he was not invited.

Cindy McCain, the senator’s wife, explained that she wanted the service to remain “with dignity.”

“Even though it was a very public funeral, we are still family. For all of us and for the sake of my own children, I didn’t want any disruption. This was about John, not about anything else at all,” she said at the time.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, and other members of his administration attended the funeral.

The president had been in a longtime dispute with the late senator, hurling insults at the revered naval officer who died aged 81 after a battle with cancer. McCain, who was much admired by politicians from both sides of the aisle, had not shied away from speaking out against Trump, unlike many from within his party.

Trump continued to spew repeated attacks against McCain even after his death.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush

David J. Phillip/AP Photo Former Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush arrive for the funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush on April 21, 2018.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral held in Houston, Texas, was attended by more than 1,000 people. Trump was not one of them.

She died in April 2018 at the age of 92 and was remembered as a beloved public figure of the World War II generation. Her husband, the late former President George H.W. Bush was at the service with his sons, former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Among the people gathered also included the Obamas and Clintons, as well as First Lady Melania Trump.

White House officials noted in advance that President Donald Trump would not attend “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.