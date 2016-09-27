Trump said he didn't call climate change a Chinese hoax -- here's proof that he did

Donald Trump denied Hillary Clinton’s accusation he claimed climate change is a hoax created by China during their face-off in the first presidential debate Monday night.

“Donald thinks that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese. I think it’s real,” Clinton said, going after Trump for his repeated climate-change denial.

“I did not. I do not say that,” Trump responded.

Trump said global warming was created by China on Twitter in 2012:

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

