Trump said ‘Ku Klux Klan-dressed protesters’ who allege they were beaten by his bodyguards have ‘no one to blame but themselves’

Trump said protesters who allege that they were beaten up by his security detail outside Trump Tower in 2015 had ‘no one to blame but themselves.’ The former president on Monday sat for a four-hour-long deposition about the case. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump sat for a four-hour deposition in regards to a 2015 lawsuit.

Protesters allege in the lawsuit that they were hit by members of Trump’s security detail.

Trump said in the deposition the protesters have “no one to blame but themselves.”

Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that protesters who alleged his bodyguards beat them had “no one to blame but themselves.”

The former president made these comments after sitting for a four-hour-long deposition on October 18. He was asked to testify in a lawsuit brought by protesters who allege that his bodyguards beat them up outside Trump Tower during a 2015 demonstration.

The incident happened on September 3, 2015, when Trump was on the campaign trail. A crowd of demonstrators had gathered, some dressed in Ku Klux Klan robes and hoods, gathered outside Trump Tower to protest then-presidential candidate Trump’s comments that Mexicans were “rapists” who were “bringing drugs” and “bringing crime” to America in June 2015.

Trump’s security detail was then filmed approaching protesters and wrangling the placards they held from their hands. Five of the protesters filed a lawsuit on September 9, 2015, against Trump, the Trump Organization, the Trump 2016 campaign, and several members of Trump’s security detail, alleging that they were beaten during the scuffle.

It is unclear if any of the five protesters who are suing Trump were wearing Klan robes.

“The Klu [sic] Klux Klan dressed protester case should have never been brought as the plaintiffs have no one to blame but themselves,” wrote Trump in a statement posted to Twitter by his spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Monday. “Rather than protest peacefully, the plaintiffs intentionally sought to rile up a crowd by blocking the entrance to Trump Tower on 5th Avenue, in the middle of the day, wearing Klu Klux Klan [sic] robes and hoods.”

Trump added that his security staff tried to “de-escalate the situation.”

“After years of litigation, I was pleased to have had the opportunity to tell my side of this ridiculous story – Just one more example of baseless harassment of your favorite President,” Trump said in the statement.

Trump avoided sitting for a deposition while president, arguing that he should receive immunity from testifying as president. But earlier this month, New York State Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez ordered Trump to sit for a deposition regarding the case.

Trump also faces several other ongoing civil lawsuits, which are moving through the legal system more quickly now that he is out of office.