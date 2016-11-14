Trump plans to deport 3 million immigrants

President-elect Donald Trump walks from a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Washington. Photo: Mark Wilson/ Getty Images.

President-elect Donald Trump told “60 Minutes” in an interview set to air Sunday night that he plans to come through on one of his earliest campaign promises and deport or jail 2 to 3 million immigrants living in the country illegally upon taking office.

“What we are going to do is get the people that are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers, where a lot of these people, probably two million, it could be even three million, we are getting them out of our country or we are going to incarcerate,” Trump said in the interview, according to a preview released by CBS.

“But we’re getting them out of our country. They’re here illegally,” he said.

However, Trump seemed to soften his rhetoric on the treatment of the other millions of immigrants living in the US illegally, saying he would decide what to do with them after securing the US-Mexico border.

“After the border is secure and after everything gets normalized, we’re going to make a determination on the people that they’re talking about who are terrific people, they’re terrific people, but we are going to make a determination at that,” he said. “But before we make that determination … it’s very important, we are going to secure our border.”

Photo: Spencer Platt/ Getty Images.

Trump also seemed to tone down his plan to secure the US’s southern border with a wall by telling “60 Minutes” that the wall would include “some fencing.”

President Barack Obama, from 2009 to 2014, deported 2.5 million immigrants living in the country illegally, according to government data, substantially more than George W. Bush did in his eight years in office.

The plan

Back in November, speaking to Business Insider Trump laid out his plans to deport people living in the US without permission.

His simple solution for getting it done: He’ll simply go around the courts.

“They say you have to go through a huge legal process. You don’t. They’re illegal. If somebody walks in, they don’t bring them to court, they send them back,” Trump said.

“Well these people came in, and they came in a year ago. No different. If somebody walks from Mexico or wherever they come from, and they come into the country, security guards bring ’em back. You don’t go through 10 years of courts and stuff. Well, this is no different.”

In addition to the incredible human costs and practical and legal issues surrounding his deportation plan, forcibly removing millions of workers would also be economically devastating, potentially leading private-sector output to decline by hundreds of billions of dollars.

Some suggest that the direct costs of dramatically expanding immigration-enforcement agencies and courts to deport 11 million illegal immigrants — the original number of people Trump wanted to eject from the country — would cost the US government something in the range of $400 billion to $600 billion dollars.

Not only that but architects say Trump’s wall would be impossible to build. See why here.

Contractors set posts for an 8ft high fence in California in 1993. Photo: Don Bartletti/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

This comes as Trump makes his first two key appointments to his government.

He has named Republican National Chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff and appointed campaign chair Steve Bannon as chief strategist.

“I am thrilled to have my very successful team continue with me in leading our country,” Trump said. “Steve and Reince are highly qualified leaders who worked well together on our campaign and led us to a historic victory. Now I will have them both with me in the White House as we work to make America great again.”

The move indicates a desire to strike a balance within the White House of figures who are both longtime ties to the Republican Party, as well as the outsiders who helped propel Trump to the presidency. Read more on that here.

NOW WATCH: Thousands of protesters gather at Trump Tower in New York



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.