Trump suggests deploying the National Guard in Wisconsin, seemingly unaware that it's already been done

President Donald Trump on Tuesday did not appear to be aware of Wisconsin’s official response to the state’s ongoing Jacob Blake protests.

Trump suggested the governor ought to activate the National Guard, which was already done on Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers activated the state’s National Guard assets following the protests in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

“Governor should call in the National Guard in Wisconsin,” Trump tweeted Tuesday evening. “It is ready, willing, and more than able. End problem FAST!”

Despite Trump’s recent suggestion, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had already activated the National Guard to support local law enforcement at the request of local officials. Evers activated the state’s National Guard assets following the protests in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot seven times by police officers on Sunday, and is now paralysed from the waist down, according to his father. Video footage of the shooting was recorded and distributed on social media channels, prompting outrage across the nation.

Incident Response/Reuters Jacob Blake lies on the street after he got shot following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 23, 2020.

Following the protests, city officials declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew. Gov. Evers initially activated around 125 Guardsmembers to assist first responders, but later increased that number “to ensure individuals can exercise their right safely, protect safe buildings and critical infrastructure, and support first responders and fire fighters.”

In a separate statement on Monday, Evers noted that National Guard assets would not be used “to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.”

“I know folks across our state will be making their voices heard in Kenosha and in communities across Wisconsin,” Evers said in his statement. “Every person should be able to express their anger and frustration by exercising their First Amendment rights and report on these calls to action without any fear of being unsafe.”

Trump has frequently urged state governors to utilise their state-military assets in responding to largely civil protests. During the George Floyd protests, Trump was overheard in a leaked conference call disparaging governors by calling them “weak,” and suggesting they take control of the situation by using uniformed troops.

“You have to dominate,” Trump said, according to a recording obtained by The Washington Post. “If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you. You’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

Gov. Evers previously declined Trump’s offer of using federalized active-duty troops to quell the protests in his state. In a letter last month, Evers said he was strongly opposed to “any such intervention,” adding that “this excessive and unwelcome federal law enforcement presence only makes these situations more volatile and dangerous.”

