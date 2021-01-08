Trump only agreed to condemn the Capitol rioters after realising he could face legal trouble for inciting them, report says

Donald J. Trump/Twitter A still from a video of President Donald Trump denouncing Capitol Hill rioters on January 7, 2020.

President Donald Trump only agreed to record a video criticising the Capitol rioters after he realised he could face legal consequences, The New York Times reported.

In a Thursday video, Trump said he was “outraged by the violence” and promised a smooth transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The day before, as his supporters stormed the Capitol, the president was refusing to speak out against them, despite his aides’ pleads and warnings, The Washington Post reported.

The US attorney in Washington, DC, said on Thursday that prosecutors were investigating “all actors” who might have played a part in the riot, and did not rule out Trump.

Trump had told his supporters at a Wednesday rally, before they overran the Capitol, to “fight like hell.”

In a two-minute video posted to Twitter on Thursday â€” a full day after the attack â€” Trump said he would ensure “a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power” to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, and began by denouncing those behind Wednesday’s destruction.

“Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem,” Trump said. “To those who broke the law. You will pay.”

Despite the strong words, The Times reported that Trump had been reluctant to record the video, and only agreed to do so after he realised that he may face legal consequences for egging on his supporters.

Before the rioting started on Wednesday, Trump had addressed a crowd that had gathered near the Capitol, saying: “We will never give up, we will never concede.”

In his speech, he also urged his supporters to “fight like hell.”

The crowd marched on the Capitol shortly after the speech ended.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

Prosecutors ‘looking at all actors’

According to The Times and The Washington Post, several aides and members of Trump’s inner circle had warned him as early as Wednesday of the legal repercussions he could face for encouraging the mob.

According to The Post, White House chief of staff Mark Meadow and unnamed members of the Trump family were among those warning the president about his legal risk. According to The Times, White House counsel Pat Cipollone had also warned the president of that danger.

On Thursday, the acting US attorney in Washington, DC, said that federal prosecutors were investigating “all actors” who may have played a role in the Capitol riot.

When asked by journalists whether that includes Trump, Michael Sherwin said: “We are looking at all actors here, and anyone that had a role. If the evidence fits the element of a crime, they’re going to be charged.”

New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi tweeted on Thursday that Trump is now fully aware of the potential legal trouble awaiting him.

“A person who currently advises Donald Trump tells me: ‘It’s all hit him since yesterday: ‘You may have legal exposure from yesterday. You definitely have legal exposure from other things. You have less than two weeks to remain ensconced in here with executive privilege,'” she said.

Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Trump supporters protest as they storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021.

According to The Post, it took Trump a long time to say anything about the Capitol insurrection at all, and he refused calls from aides to call into Fox News to urge the rioting to stop.

The aides were eventually able to persuade the president to tweet, The Post said, with one post saying: “Stay peaceful!” and then, shortly after, tweeted “No violence!”

“He didn’t want to say anything or do anything to rise to the moment,” a US official told The Post.

The president also recorded a video on Wednesday calling on his supporters to stop the violence, but in it, he continued to peddle false claims about the 2020 election and said: “We love you; you’re very special.”

Trump was reportedly enjoying the riot

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that a Trump advisor had told her that people close to Trump were “certain the president wanted this and is enjoying it.”

New York Magazine’s Nuzzi also cited an advisor saying that Trump “was watching television coverage of the siege enthusiastically,” but that he was later upset by the mess the mob had created.

“Donald Trump was annoyed by the violent siege on the Capitol Wednesday â€” which left several dead â€” because it looked ‘low class,’ according to his adviser. ‘He doesn’t like low class things,'” Nuzzi said.

“The adviser confirmed that he was watching television coverage of the siege enthusiastically, but noted that the sight of his own supporters forming a violent mob and destroying property and lives offended him on aesthetic grounds.”

Multiple US politicians have directly blamed Trump for the violence. They included Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, who on Thursday also called for the president’s removal via the 25th Amendment.Vice President Mike Pence, however, is opposed to activating the amendment, advisors told Insider.

A slew of Trump administration officials have also resigned over the scenes on Capitol Hill.

