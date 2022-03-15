Trump rejects ‘ridiculous’ story that he’s using campaign funds for a new ‘Trump Force One’ plane

Donald Trump talks to supporters at a campaign rally in an airplane hanger at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport on February 27, 2016 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Benjamin Krain/Getty Images

Trump denied news reports that he’s fundraising to build a new plane.

On March 9, a private plane carrying Trump made an emergency landing after one of its engines failed.

Trump’s PAC sent a fundraising email last week about a new plane called “Trump Force One.”

Former President Donald Trump denied news reports that he’s fundraising for the construction of a new private plane called “Trump Force One.”

“The story was incorrect,” Trump told The Hill in a phone interview published Monday night. “I already have a plane, the same one I used on the 2016 campaign.”

He added that his plane is “owned by me and financed by me, with no debt.”

Last week Trump’s Save America political action committee sent a fundraising email titled “Update: Trump Force One,” which touted the reveal of a new plane.

“Before becoming the greatest President of all time, I traveled the Country in my plane, known as Trump Force One,” read the email signed by Trump, referring to his private plane that he frequently used on the 2016 campaign trail.

“I have a very important update on my plane, but I need to trust that you won’t share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One,” the email continued.

The email did not directly ask potential donors to contribute money for the construction of the plane, but included several links to Trump’s donation page. Multiple news reports characterized the email as Trump asking for donations to build a new plane.

Trump told the Hill the reporting was “ridiculous.”

“Can you imagine me using campaign funds for a plane?” he continued.

Trump’s PAC sent the fundraising email just hours after news broke that he flew in a GOP donor’s private plane that was forced to make an emergency landing over the weekend.

Shortly after takeoff in New Orleans on March 9, one of the plane’s engines failed, prompting an emergency landing in Louisiana. Trump hitched a ride back to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on a GOP donor’s jet, Politico reported.

Last year, CNN reported that Trump’s private plane was out of commission and sitting idle at a New York airport. Trump told the Hill that his plane is being serviced in Louisiana and should be ready to fly in three months.