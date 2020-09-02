Trump denies fringe theory that a series of 'mini-strokes' prompted his unannounced trip to Walter Reed hospital last November

Alex Wong/Getty Images President Donald Trump insisted he did not suffer a ‘series of mini-strokes,’ despite the fact that the claim was never reported.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday elevated a fringe theory that he suffered from a series of mini-strokes last year.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favourite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Centre, having suffered a series of mini-strokes,” Trump tweeted. “Never happened to THIS candidate.”

The president later had his physician release a statement confirming that he “has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies.”

No news outlets have published the claim, which has been promoted by some anti-Trump voices online.

White House statement from Dr. Sean P. Conley, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/9ty3n4pM3x — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 1, 2020

It’s unclear who the president is blaming for spreading the unsubstantiated claim about his health – no news outlets have reported the claim.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that a White House aide said Trump was referring to a tweet from Joe Lockhart, press secretary under former President Bill Clinton, suggesting the president had suffered an unreported stroke.

Did @realDonaldTrump have a stroke which he is hiding from the American public? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 31, 2020

Neither the president nor his staff have ever said exactly why the president visited Walter Reed for a previously unannounced physical exam last fall.

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt reported in his recent book, “Donald Trump Versus The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President,” that Vice President Mike Pence was told Trump might have to be anesthetized during his visit to Walter Reed. Pence was on standby to temporarily assume the powers of the presidency if necessary.

“Book says nothing about mini-strokes,” Schmidt tweeted in response to Trump’s message on Tuesday.

Last month, novelist Don Winslow tweeted that he’d heard from unnamed sources that Trump suffered a “series of mini-strokes” while in office.

Following Trump’s message on Wednesday, Winslow, an outspoken Trump critic, tweeted, “More than a dozen Secret Service agents are aware of Donald Trump’s medical condition and mini-strokes.”

