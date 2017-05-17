Lawmakers are sounding the alarm over reports that Trump tried to squash the Flynn investigation

Members of Congress grappled with a bombshell report Tuesday claiming President Donald Trump asked the FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times report, which was subsequently confirmed by several other outlets, was based on notes Comey took after the two met in the White House in February. Trump fired Comey last week.

A number of congressional Democrats expressed shock and outrage at the development, with some accusing the president of obstructing justice.

They took their lead from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who issued a stern warning to his Republican colleagues.

“Mr. President, in a week full of revelation after revelation, on a day when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, they have,” Schumer said on the floor of the Senate.

“The country is being tested in unprecedented ways. I say to all of my colleagues in the Senate: History is watching.”

Several Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, called for Comey to testify before Congress to see “whether any effort was made to obstruct the investigation.”

Rep. Elijah Cummings, ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, called Tuesday’s report a “smoking gun”:

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen went a step further, saying the report “may be the clearest example yet” of Trump’s effort to obstruct justice.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse used similar language:

As did Rep. Ted Deutch, a Democrat from Florida:

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley questioned whether Trump was attempting a cover-up:

On the other side of the aisle, Republican Sen. Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, directed his frustration at the media:

But some Republicans were critical of the president. Using unusually blunt language, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Trump’s alleged actions “seem like an extraordinary use of influence” to derail an investigation.

Chaffetz then vowed to issue a subpoena for Comey’s memo:

And Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo had an especially grim outlook:

