Donald Trump attempted to reset the presidential race with a brutal speech blasting Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump attempted on Wednesday to shift attention away from the negative news dogging his campaign by going on the attack against Hillary Clinton.

In a speech in New York, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee spent about 40 minutes blasting Clinton’s qualifications for the presidency, highlighting her tenure as secretary of state.

“Hillary Clinton’s tryout for the presidency has produced one deadly foreign policy disaster after another,” Trump said.

Trump also attempted to undermine Clinton’s integrity. Labelling her a “world class liar,” Trump revived Clinton’s false claim she came under fire as first lady at an airport in Bosnia, and slammed her decision to use a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

“Just look at her pathetic email and server statements, or her phony landing in Bosnia where she said she was under attack but the attack turned out to be young girls handing her flowers, a total self-serving lie,” Trump said. “Brian Williams’ career was destroyed for saying far less.”

The real-estate mogul rattled off a list of high-profile critiques of Clinton. Trump asserted that Clinton was responsible for the death of Ambassador Chris Stevens during a 2012 attack the American Embassy in Benghazi, and blamed her for sending jobs overseas.

Trump also again attempted to cast Clinton as too close to Wall Street and foreign donors, contending she may be “the most corrupt person ever to run for president in the United States.”

“They totally own her, and that would never, ever change if she became president, God help us,” Trump said, straying slightly from his prepared remarks.

Trump’s speech came just one day after Clinton herself laid into the real-estate magnate in a major speech, questioning his qualifications to lead the American economy.

“He’s written a lot of books about business. They all seem to end at Chapter 11. Go figure,” Clinton said, referencing Trump’s bankruptcy filings in the 1990s.

“Imagine him being in charge when your jobs and savings are at stake. Is this who you want to lead us in an emergency? Someone thin-skinned and quick to anger, who’d likely be on Twitter attacking reporters or bringing the whole regulatory system down on his critics, when he should be focused on fixing what’s wrong?”

