Trump walks back statement praising ‘highly respected’ GOP auditors after they confirmed that Biden won Arizona

Trump walked back his praise of a group of “highly respected auditors” in Arizona.

He backpedaled after the Cyber Ninjas’ “audit” concluded that Biden won Arizona.

Trump had repeatedly hyped the sham audit and claimed it would vindicate his claims about a rigged election.

Former President Donald Trump walked back a statement praising a group of “highly respected auditors” in Arizona after their “audit” of the state’s election results confirmed that Joe Biden won in the general election.

In fact, the audit by the GOP group Cyber Ninjas, which nonpartisan experts and election officials denounced as a “sham,” concluded that Biden actually won by a slightly higher margin than was previously known.

“Interesting that the Unselect Committee of political hacks ‘dropped’ their subpoena request the night before Arizona is expected to announce its findings from the Forensic Audit on voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam,” Trump said in his original statement, which was sent around 11 p.m. ET on Thursday.

“This is what they do, this is what they are good at – but everybody will be watching Arizona tomorrow to see what the highly respected auditors and Arizona State Senate found out regarding the so-called Election!” the statement continued.

But the former president seemed unaware that around the time his statement was posted, details of the audit had already been released, and it found that Trump lost to Biden by hundreds more votes in Arizona’s largest county.

Shortly after 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Trump released a new statement calling attention to the “huge findings in Arizona.”

“However, the Fake News Media is already trying to ‘call it’ again for Biden before actually looking at the facts-just like they did in November!” the statement continued, adding that the sham audit “uncovered significant and undeniable evidence of FRAUD!”

In fact, the Cyber Ninjas audit concluded that the group’s recount of ballots cast in Arizona in the 2020 election had “no substantial differences” from the certified tallies.

