'We do feel forgotten': About 1,300 Carrier employees will still lose their jobs, despite Trump's deal

Sarah Rice/Getty Images Donald Trump at a campaign event in Maine.

While hundreds of Carrier employees are celebrating the news that their jobs are staying in Indiana, not everyone in the company’s employment was spared.

Carrier’s parent company, United Technologies, is still going forward with its plan to close its Huntington, Indiana, plant and outsource 700 jobs to Mexico, according to local media reports.

United originally announced its decision to relocate the Huntington plant, United Technologies Electronic Controls, on the same day in February it revealed the Indianapolis plant’s closure.

President-elect Donald Trump spent much of his campaign vowing to keep Carrier jobs in the US, and touted his $7 million incentive deal with United at the Carrier plant in Indianapolis on Thursday.

But employees at the Huntington plant were dismayed to hear they apparently weren’t part of the equation.

“His whole campaign was focused on Indy,” Huntington plant employee Mike Harmon told ABC2. “I never heard one thing about the Huntington plant. So yeah, we do feel forgotten.”

“Everybody’s down. Tension’s high. Everybody is on everybody,” another employee told Indianapolis station WTHR.

In addition to the Huntington closure, 600 Carrier jobs will also still be moving to Mexico, The Wall Street Journal reported.

