Trump Crows About Dumping Palm Beach Monstrosity on Russian Billionaire For "$100 Million"

Donald Trump closed his “$100 million” sale of his Palm Beach mansion. The buyer: Russian fertiliser billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, who plans to bulldoze it. (Oh, and the sale wasn’t actually $100 million. It was only $95 million. Trump, per usual, rounded up.)

Palm Beach Post: “I love breaking records,” Trump said Wednesday, “and this is a record.”

It’s believed to be the most expensive single-family home ever sold in the United States…

The mansion, at 515 N. County Road, was sold to an entity known as County Road Property LLC. Russian fertiliser billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev acknowledged last month that he is the buyer.

Trump called the deal a $100 million sale, but the deed lists the price as $95 million, said Robert Brody, a West Palm Beach lawyer representing the buyer…

The final price ended up lower than Trump’s initial asking price of $125 million, and a hair under initial reports of a $100 million contract sales price. The house’s final sales price was adjusted downward from $100 million during last-minute negotiations, sources said.

See Also: Trump Fires Uber-Broker Dolly Lenz In Front of Daughter For Failing To Get $100 Million For Palm Beach Xanadu

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.