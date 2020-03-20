Photos show how Trump and the White House coronavirus task force started taking their own social distancing advice at press conferences

Shealah Craighead/White House On March 13, President Trump stood shoulder-to-shoulder with 18 people during a White House press conference to discuss the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has been sending mixed messages about the severity of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began.

While he has urged Americans to maintain “social distancing,” the president and his coronavirus task force have been seen shaking hands, touching their faces, and gathering in crowds.

But as US cases surge over 13,000, the president seems to be taking his own advice.

At Thursday’s press conference, there were far fewer people on stage.

From the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the CDC has been issuing guidelines on the importance of avoiding close contact with others and frequently washing hands. On Monday, President Donald Trump advised Americans to maintain “social distancing” by avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more.

But during his COVID-19 press conferences, he and other officials haven’t always followed their own advice.

The president and his coronavirus task force team have gathered in large groups, shaken hands, and been spotted touching their faces. Over time, the White House has limited the number of reporters allowed in the briefing room and is taking temperatures of people present, but there are still a large number of people in the room.

When asked whether they would limit the number of people at the press conferences going forward, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Business Insider, “We have limited them.”

These photos show what White House press conferences have looked like from February to present, as the novel coronavirus has infected more than 13,000 people and killed 176 in the US, and the CDC guidelines have gotten stricter and stricter.

On February 26, Trump held a crowded press conference to discuss the novel coronavirus and to announce that Vice President Mike Pence would lead his administration’s efforts against the disease.

Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks to members of the press Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

Trump encouraged Americans to treat the coronavirus like the flu, said he had ordered “a lot” of masks to combat the virus, and that the US was “really prepared” to halt the spread.

Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks to members of the press Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

Pence was captured touching his face — one of the main things the CDC recommends avoiding to prevent the spread of the virus, in addition to washing your hands and staying inside.

Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference announcing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to lead the effort combating the spread of the coronavirus in Washington DC, United States on February 26, 2020.

Two days later, Trump held another closely packed White House press conference. The same day, he attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he was seen shaking hands with multiple people. A person who attended CPAC later tested positive for the virus.

Alex Wong/Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 29, 2020

On March 2, as cases continued to rise and spread throughout multiple states, Pence held another crowded press conference.

Andrea Hanks/White House Vice President Mike Pence holds a press conference with Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx Monday, March 2, 2020

By March 5, the coronavirus had infected more than 95,000 people and killed 3,000 worldwide. By this point it had been known for weeks that the virus could spread from person-to-person contact.

D. Myles Cullen/White House Vice President Mike Pence talks to members of the press Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Tacoma, Wash.

On March 9, 10 other people stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump and Pence as they addressed the media on the coronavirus spread. That same day, Trump downplayed the virus by blaming Democrats and saying the flu was more dangerous.

D. Myles Cullen/White House President Donald J. Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence answers a reporter’s question during a coronavirus update briefing Monday, March 9, 2020

On March 13, Trump held a press conference with 18 people packed closely behind him.

Shealah Craighead/White House President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, announces a national emergency to further combat the Coronavirus outbreak, at a news conference Friday, March 13, 2020

You can see the full crowd in this wide shot from official White House photographer Tia Dufour.

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, announces a national emergency to further battle the Coronavirus outbreak, at a news conference Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House.

During that same press conference, Trump shook hands with multiple people, including the president of Walgreens …

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) Walgreens President Richard Ashworth (C) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a press conference on COVID-19 in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 13, 2020.

… and the executive vice President of CVS ….

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images CVS Executive Vice President Thomas Moriarty (C) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a press conference on COVID-19, in Washington, DC, March 13, 2020.

… and the president and CEO of Walmart.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President and CEO of Walmart Inc. Doug McMillon (C) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during press conference on COVID-19, in Washington, DC, March 13, 2020

On the morning of March 14, Trump tweeted “SOCIAL DISTANCING”, then held another crowded press conference. The White House started taking people’s temperatures before they met with Trump or Pence on this day, including reporters’.

Shealah Craighead/White House President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, takes questions from the press at a coronavirus update briefing Saturday, March 14, 2020

On March 15, two days after Trump declared the virus a national emergency, the CDC recommended limiting gatherings to 50 or less people. At least 14 people stood behind Trump in front of a crowd of reporters in the White House briefing room.

Andrea Hanks/White House President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, delivers remarks at a coronavirus update briefing Sunday, March 15, 2020

On March 16, the Trump administration recommended Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and the White House cut the number of reporter seats in the briefing room in half. But there were still more than 10 people gathered in the room.

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, delivers remarks at a coronavirus update briefing Monday, March 16, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

By March 18, the conferences seemed to become more “socially distant” as fewer people took the stage.

Shealah Craighead/White House President Donald J. Trump joins Vice President Mike Pence as he addresses his remarks at a coronavirus (COVID-19) update briefing Wednesday, March 18, 2020

During Thursday’s briefing, it seemed like the president had finally started taking his own advice. Reporters were sat in every other seat, and Trump had a buffer of space around him.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President Donald Trump takes questions while speaking on the latest developments of the coronavirus outbreak, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC.

This time, only four people took the stage with Trump.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst US President Donald Trump stands with members of his administration’s coronavirus task force including Vice President Mike Pence, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ambassador Debbie Birx and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams as he addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2020.

