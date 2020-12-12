'No Wisdom, No Courage!': Trump lashes out at the Supreme Court after it rejected a Texas bid to overturn the election results

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump criticised the Supreme Court on Friday after it rejected a legal challenge that would overturn the results of the presidential election.

“The Supreme Court really let us down,” he said in a tweet. “No Wisdom, No Courage!”

The lawsuit, which was brought by Texas and joined by other Republican-led states, sought to have the election results overturned in four states. The court rejected it due to lack of standing.

Trump decried the decision, noting the many “wonderful” states and Republican officials who supported the case.

“But, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought,” he said. “A Rigged Election, fight on!”

So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far – and purportedly lost. You can’t get “standing” before the Supreme Court, so you “intervene” with wonderful states….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Prior to the decision, the president had hyped up the importance of the case. He has also suggested in the past that the election would be decided at the Supreme Court.

The court, which currently has a conservative majority, includes three judges appointed by Trump himself, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

The legal challenge was the latest attempt by Trump and his allies to subvert the election and was denounced by many as a legally dubious attempt to have judges intervene in the democratic process.

The loss adds to a string of defeats by the Trump campaign and other Republican officials who have challenged the election results in court, largely to no avail.

President-elect Joe Biden welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, saying in a statement the court “decisively and speedily rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks on the democratic process.”

