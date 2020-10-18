Trump's COVID-19 treatment would have cost an estimated $650,000 out of pocket

- President Trump’s three-day hospital stay cost much more than the treatment the average American COVID-19 patient receives.
- We estimate Trump’s bill would have cost nearly $US650,000 out of pocket, between experimental drug treatments, his hospital stay, and transportation.
- But the actual cost extends beyond the president’s own infection â€” the costs of treatment for people he may have infected is still unknown.
