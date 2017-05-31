COVFEFE: Trump lit up Twitter with one epic typo

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the White House, and on Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump appeared to show signs of wear.
A tweet from Trump’s personal account was posted late Tuesday night that read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”.
The tweet ended there, with no immediate correction, and the internet went wild:
You know they’re wrestling the phone from him right now pic.twitter.com/LNPINGfmEA
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) May 31, 2017
Honestly none of us should be tweeting at this hour.
— Lizzie O’Leary (@lizzieohreally) May 31, 2017
What about the negative press @realDonaldTrump? #covfefe
— Covfefe (@covfefe) May 31, 2017
You used to covfefe on my cell phone
— Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) May 31, 2017
