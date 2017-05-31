COVFEFE: Trump lit up Twitter with one epic typo

David Choi
Trump covfefe tweetScreenshot via @realDonaldTrump

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the White House, and on Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump appeared to show signs of wear.

A tweet from Trump’s personal account was posted late Tuesday night that read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”.

The tweet ended there, with no immediate correction, and the internet went wild:

