COVFEFE: Trump lit up Twitter with one epic typo

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the White House, and on Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump appeared to show signs of wear.

A tweet from Trump’s personal account was posted late Tuesday night that read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”.

The tweet ended there, with no immediate correction, and the internet went wild:

You know they’re wrestling the phone from him right now pic.twitter.com/LNPINGfmEA

— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) May 31, 2017

Honestly none of us should be tweeting at this hour.

— Lizzie O’Leary (@lizzieohreally) May 31, 2017

You used to covfefe on my cell phone

— Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) May 31, 2017

