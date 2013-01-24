Trump's Right Hand Man: 'Mr. Trump Is So Smart And So Rich That If He Wants The NYT, He Will Get It'

So smart. So rich.

Yesterday we wrote about a report that Donald Trump was exploring how he could potentially buy the New York Times.We called the idea laughable, and suggested that he would just burn money in a futile effort to buy the paper. The Sulzbergers, who control the company, are extremely unlikely to sell the paper. And if Trump did somehow wrest it from their control, there would be a mass exodus of reporters.



This morning, someone from Trump’s organisation got in touch. He disagrees with our assessment.

Michael Cohen, Executive Vice President and Special Counsel to Trump, wrote to say that if Trump really wants it, he’ll get it.

“I have watched Mr. Trump over the years navigate much tougher acquisitions,” wrote Cohen, “Mr. Trump is so smart and so rich that if he wants it, he will get it. If Mr. Trump elects to purchase the NY Times, commits his time and resources, there is nothing he can’t buy.”

We emailed him back asking if Trump was truly interested in Times or not. At the time of publishing this post, we had not heard back. If he responds, we will update.

On Twitter, Trump seemed to suggest he wasn’t interested in the Times, saying, “When the New York Times sold their beautiful, long-time building for peanuts & the buyer flipped it for a massive profit—they lost me!”

