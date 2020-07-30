Stella Immanuel, the doctor in the Trump-endorsed COVID-19 disinformation video, was sued for medical malpractice in 2019 after one of her patients died

Twitter Dr Stella Immanuel (centre) speaks with members of the group America’s Frontline Doctors.

The doctor in the COVID-19 disinformation video endorsed by President Donald Trump was sued for medical malpractice in 2019, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Citing court documents, the Chronicle said that Dr. Stella Immanuel was sued in Louisiana after a woman died shortly after leaving her care.

Immanuel shot to prominence on Monday after the president, his son Donald Trump Jr., and Madonna shared a video of her touting an unproven coronavirus treatment.

In the video, Immanuel said that masks aren’t effective and that hydroxychloroquine could cure COVID-19. Scientists have for months proven both of those assertions wrong.

There is no available cure for COVID-19, and the Food and Drug Administration has not approved it for use on coronavirus patients.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Stella Immanuel, the doctor in the COVID-19 disinformation video endorsed by President Donald Trump, was sued for medical malpractice in 2019.

Citing court documents, the Houston Chronicle reported that Immanuel was sued in the state of Louisiana after a woman died shortly after leaving Immanuel’s care.

According to the lawsuit, the patient – identified as Leslie Norvell – had complained that a needle broke off in her arm while she was doing meth in 2019, and Immanuel and another doctor prescribed her medication but did not examine her arm closely. The suit said Immanuel ignored Norvell’s complaints.

Norvell went home, and later went to the hospital because of the pain, where a surgeon removed the broken needle. She died six days later.

Immanuel rose to prominence this week after Trump tweeted video of her and a group of doctors calling themselves “America’s Frontline Doctors.” The group is backed by the conservative Tea Party Patriots, and has been critical of lockdown restrictions and other public-health measures.

In the video, they endorsed the controversial anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19 and said masks weren’t effective. Scientists have for months proven both of those assertions wrong.

Other high-profile figures have also tweeted her video, and been censured on social media.

Twitter limited the account of Donald Trump Jr. for “spreading misleading or potentially harmful information” after he tweeted the video and, on Wednesday, Instagram labelled a video of Immanuel posted by the pop singer Madonna as “false information.”

The video was also taken down by Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, prompting Trump to retweet criticism about social media censorship.

George Frey/AFP via Getty Images; Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider For months, President Donald Trump has been touting the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment. The FDA has not approved the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine has long been touted as a cure for COVID-19 by Trump, who in May said he was taking it as a precaution.

The Food and Drug Administration temporarily approved the drug for use on severe coronavirus cases on March 28, but withdrew the waiver on June 15 after evidence emerged suggesting the drug could have harmful side effects. The US government now has more than 60 million surplus anti-malarial tablets in storage.

“Nobody needs to get sick,” Immanuel said in the video, first broadcast by Breitbart. She went on to falsely suggest that “this virus has a cure.”

No cure for the coronavirus currently exists.

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

It was also revealed this week that Immanuel holds several bizarre beliefs pertaining to sex and religion.

For example, cysts and endometriosis, Immanuel said in a 2013 church sermon, are a result of people having dreams about having sex with demons and witches.

On Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, told Immanuel she was his “hero” after she appeared on his radio show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.