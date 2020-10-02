Democrats wish Trump a swift recovery from COVID-19, and hope it changes his policies on the virus

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, July 11, 2020.

Democrats offered their support and criticism after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning.

“I will keep the President and First Lady in my prayers, and I wish them a speedy recovery,” Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California said on Twitter.

The White House physician issued a letter confirming the diagnosis and that the Trumps “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments,” physician Sean Conley wrote in a statement.

Lawmakers, including those who are outspoken critics of the Trump presidency, issued statements of encouragement after the news.

Tom Brenner/Reuters President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd at the start of a campaign event at the Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18, 2020.

Rep. Nanette D. BarragÃ¡n, another House Democrat from California, said she hoped the president “changes his tune and attitude” on the coronavirus.

“If he quickly recovers [and] is symptom free, will he continue to mock those who wear a mask,” BarragÃ¡n said on Twitter, referring to the numerous occasions Trump downplayed the efficacy of wearing facemasks.

“Will he still say (re: deaths) ‘it is what it is’? Or continue to downplay its danger,” she added. “For his sake and that of our country, I hope not. May the President’s diagnosis result in recovery along with the urgent and science based action our country needs.”

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California’s campaign quipped on Twitter: “I hope he recovers fully. He needs to face justice.”

Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan offered his “best wishes to the president and first lady on a full recovery, and for the health and well being of their family, White House staff, and those around them.”

Trump was tested for the coronavirus after White House counselor Hope Hicks tested positive on Wednesday. Hicks, a member of Trump’s inner circle, was with the president throughout his travels this week, including an Air Force One flight to debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Trump’s scheduled plans for Friday were scrapped; however, he is expected to conduct a scheduled phone call with seniors about the coronavirus in the afternoon.

