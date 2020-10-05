President Trump could be released from hospital as early as Monday, doctors say

Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via AP President Trump is shown working at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 3, 2020.

President Trump could be released from the hospital as early as Monday his doctor said Sunday.

While Trump suffered significant oxygen drops on Friday and Saturday while battling the coronavirus, his doctors said that he has not had any fevers since Friday morning.

Trump, who has been hospitalized since Friday, tweeted on Saturday that he was “feeling well.”

President Donald Trump has “improved” and could be released from Walter Reed Medical Centre as early as tomorrow, according to White House physician Sean Conley.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 4, 2020.

Yesterday, Trump tweeted that he was “feeling well.” He has been at the hospital since Friday after he and First Lady Melania Trump announced that they had contracted the disease.

In a press conference yesterday, White House physician Sean Conley presented a confusing timeline regarding the president’s infection on Saturday morning, saying that the President was “just 72 hours into the diagnosis now,” which would have meant that he knew he was sick on Wednesday and not on Thursday as the public was previously told. He later backtracked and said that he had misspoken.

