Trump claims masks needed for coronavirus are 'going out the backdoor' of NYC hospitals by the thousands

Al Drago / Reuters President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House.

President Donald Trump told reporters to look into the disappearance of masks from New York hospitals since he claimed usage had risen from 20,000 per week to up to 300,000.

He said the disappearing masks were “worse than hoarding,” seemingly suggesting the higher usage was due to the black market rather than a surging patient influx to New York’s hospitals.

He made these comments at the same coronavirus briefing where he announced social distancing guidelines would be extended until April 30.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US, the country with the largest reported outbreak in the world. On Saturday, the US death toll surpassed 2,000.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday they should look into the disappearance of masks from New York hospitals since he claimed usage had risen from 20,000 per week to up to 300,000.

“Where are the masks going, are they going out the backdoor?” Trump asked rhetorically.

He also said: “There’s something going on. I don’t think it’s hoarding,” he said, but it’s “worse than hoarding.”

Trump made these vague remarks – seemingly suggesting the much higher mask usage was due a black market rather than a pandemic overwhelming New York hospitals – during a White House press briefing on Sunday night about the escalating coronavirus outbreak in the US. At the conference he was forced to extend the US’s social distancing guidelines until April 30 instead of Easter Sunday as he’d hoped, an order that has brought the US economy to a standstill.

The masks are vital to protect health care workers treating COVID-19 patients. Surgical or N95 masks can protect the wearer from 95% of airborne particles. Without enough masks testing could slow, and nurses, doctors and orderlies will be endangered and could then spread it to their families and communities.

New York has been hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the US. As of Sunday night, the state has confirmed over 59,600 coronavirus cases and more than 965 deaths. The US’s total death toll surpassed 2,000 on Saturday, doubling in 2 days.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale tweeted said that Trump’s campaign said the president’s “vague and evidence-less” comments were referring to an announcement New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made three weeks ago that some masks had been stolen.

“Trump suggested hospitals could only be seeking 10-15 times as many masks as usual because of nefarious dealings – that it is inherently suspicious to go from the usual 30,000 to 300,000,” Dale tweeted.

