Trump admitted to mistakes in coronavirus response but doubled down on his predication that the virus is 'going to disappear,' says he 'will be right eventually'

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during an event about regulatory reform on the South Lawn of the White House on July 16, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Trump in an interview that aired Sunday admitted “everybody makes mistakes” in response to the coronavirus, but said that he “will be right eventually.”

“It’s going to disappear and I’ll be right,” Trump told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, repeating a claim he has made since February.

Since the outset of the pandemic, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.7 million Americans and killed over 140,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Trump said that it was his responsibility to handle the virus response on a national scale but said “some governors have done poorly.”

President Donald Trump said in a lengthy Fox News interview that aired Sunday he has made mistakes with his response to coronavirus, but he again repeated his claim that coronavirus will disappear and that he will be right “eventually.”

“I guess everybody makes mistakes,” Trump told Chris Wallace during an interview that aired on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I’ll be right eventually,” he added, in reference to his long repeated claim that the coronavirus will disappear. “I will be right eventually.”

“It’s going to disappear, and I’ll be right,” he repeated.

The remark echoed those he’s made since February.

“It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear,” Trump said on February 27.

“And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away,” he said again on March 10.

Then on July 1, the president said “I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

Since the pandemic reached the US, the novel coronavirus has infected at least 3,712,491 people and killed at least 140,120, according to data analysed by John Hopkins University.

While the president Sunday said it was his responsibility to handle the virus response at a national level and that he needed to “get everybody in line” as the president, he also blamed state governors for their response to the virus.

“Some governors have done well, some governors have done poorly,” he said. Trump has since the beginning of the pandemic criticised state governors, particularly Democrats, for their handling of the virus and its economic impact.

According to a Saturday report from The New York Times, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly had to do the Trump administration “a favour” that included personally thanking the president in order to receive federal help in obtaining coronavirus tests.

Also in the Sunday interview, the president continued to suggest that the recent record spike in coronavirus infections was the result of increased testing, though in many regions that have seen surges of the virus, the per cent of tests that have returned positive results has also increased.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, about 8.5% of COVID-19 tests currently return a positive result, compared to their low of 4.3% toward the beginning of June. The positivity rate ticked up throughout the months of June and July, according to the Hopkins data, as cases have spiked in states like Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

In the same interview, Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has been at the forefront of the US COVID-19 response and who his administration has publicly disagreed with, an “alarmist.”

