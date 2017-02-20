Here are all the controversial things the Trump administration has done so far

Photo: Getty

Over the last several weeks, the Trump administration has endured a hurricane of controversy.

Key resignations, challenges in filling his Cabinet, and other crucial federal positions, fights with the press, US intelligence agencies, and his critics have all culminated thus far in a tumultuous first month in office for President Donald Trump.

Inside the eye of this hurricane, however, Trump could soon face critical issues that have yet to fully materialise — like next week’s planned replacement of his rejected immigration executive order that is likely to be challenged in courts throughout the country.

Trump was named in 42 federal lawsuits in his first 11 days as commander-in-chief, CNN reported earlier this month. Those lawsuits focus mostly on the president’s original travel ban and accusations of conflicts of interest, but other questions surrounding the legality of some of the White House’s statements and actions may follow.

In an interview with Business Insider, UCLA School of Law professor Jon Michaels offered insight into whether the Trump administration has been acting consistently with the rule of law. ” I wouldn’t say that we can make a big deal of one particular deviation from custom,” Michaels said, “but patterns of it? Then it looks a little different.”

Noting what seemed to be repeated missteps in rolling out various initiatives, Michaels said “the additive effect of all these questionable moves raised serious questions about the integrity of the decision-making of the executive branch these days.”

Here are some of the controversial and legally questionable actions the Trump administration has taken, and the ramifications he could face.

