Trump is considering boycotting the 2020 TV debates because he thinks the moderators are all biased against him

REUTERS/Adrees Latif Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, for a presidential debate on September 26, 2016.

President Donald Trump has talked to his closest aides about possibly skipping the 2020 presidential campaign debates,The New York Times reports.

The Times cited multiple sources as saying the president thought the Commission on Presidential Debates – the body that organizes the live televised showdowns between the two top presidential contenders – couldn’t be trusted to choose an unbiased moderator.

During the 2016 presidential campaign Trump complained that moderators in his debates with Hillary Clinton were biased, and he boycotted a Fox News GOP primary debate over a dispute with its moderator Megyn Kelly.

The president is reportedly convinced that the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit organisation that organizes debates, cannot be trusted to choose someone to fairly moderate them.

The Times said Trump’s campaign refused to comment on the topic at an event in Arlington, Virginia.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on the report.

The president’s complaints about the debates are familiar from the 2016 presidential campaign, when he complained about the moderators in his debates with his Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.

Trump got mixed results from the three debates, with most polls showing they had given Clinton a clear boost immediately afterward.

Lester Holt of NBC moderated the first debate Trump appeared in, while the second was moderated by ABC’s Martha Raddatz and CNN’s Anderson Cooper. Fox’s Chris Wallace hosted the third and final debate.

REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool NBC’s Lester Holt moderated the first presidential debate in 2016.

He had gone a step further and boycotted a debate hosted by Fox News during the presidential primaries in January 2016, singling out the moderator Megyn Kelly as a reason.

He had faced tough questions at a Fox debate early in the primaries from Kelly, who confronted him about his attitudes toward women.

