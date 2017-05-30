Trump condemns deadly Portland knife attacks, says 'victims were standing up to hate and intolerance'

Peter Jacobs, Alex Lockie

President Donald Trump condemned Friday’s deadly knife attacks in Portland, Oregon, in a tweet Monday morning.

“The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance,” Trump tweeted. “Our prayers are w/ them.”

53-year old Ricky John Best, a US Army veteran of 23 years, and 23-year old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, a recent college graduate, were allegedly killed Friday by Jeremy Christian. The attack took place on a light-rail train in Portland.

Christian was “ranting and raving” at two young Muslim women with “hate speech or biased language,” according to Portland police.

A third victim, 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher, suffered traumatic injuries but is receiving care and expected to recover.

