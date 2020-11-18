Trump still hasn't conceded the election — here's how other presidential runner-ups have graciously bowed out in the past

- Donald Trump has yet to concede the 2020 presidential election despite losing to former vice president Joe Biden.
- Although concession speeches are not required, it has been a tradition for more than 100 years for the runner-up to acknowledge their defeat and offer words of encouragement to the victor.
- We looked at presidential concession speeches from the past 60 years and found four elements that these addresses tend to have.
