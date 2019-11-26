Conan, the 'tough' military dog that chased down ISIS's leader, takes a victory stroll around the White House with Trump

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump present Conan, the military working dog injured in the successful operation targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, before the media in the Rose Garden at the White House, November 25, 2019 in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon walked out of the White House with Conan, the military working dog who helped taken down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwest Syria in late October.

Speaking to reporters, Trump described Conan as “the world’s most famous dog” who had an “incredible story.”

“It was a flawless attack,” Trump said, describing the special forces raid. “And al-Baghdadi is gone.”

The president added he would present a medal and a plaque to Conan for her actions.

Trump said the other special forces soldiers who participated in the raid arrived to the US and he had met with them. The president added he would present a medal and a plaque to Conan, who was confirmed to be female.

Conan appears to be a Belgian Malinois, the same breed used during the mission against the al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011. The dog is reportedly named after comedian Conan O’Brien, according to a previous Newsweek report.

Military officials have not commented on Conan’s actions during the raid, but Trump gave some insight on its mission during a previous press conference. In October, Trump said US forces found al-Baghdadi in Syria, where he fled into a tunnel with three children and was pursued by at least one military dog. He had an explosive vest, which Trump said he activated, killing himself and the children.

Pentagon officials said the dog was injured after touching some exposed electrical wires while chasing al-Baghdadi. Conan has conducted over 50 combat missions.

