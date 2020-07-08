Trump complimented his niece's breasts, calling her 'stacked' in front of his then-wife Marla Maples, according to Mary Trump's book

Getty

President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, writes in her forthcoming tell-all book that her uncle complimented her breasts during a visit to his Florida resort in the early 1990s.

The elder Trump took notice of his 29-year-old niece’s body when she showed up to lunch at his Mar-a-Lago resort in a bathing suit, she claims in her book.

“Holy shit, Mary. You’re stacked,” he said, according to the book.

The president has a history of making misogynistic comments and has on multiple occasions publicly objectified his daughter Ivanka.

Marla Maples, Donald’s then-wife, reprimanded him in “mock horror” with a slap on the wrist, Mary claims in the book.

“I was twenty-nine and not easily embarrassed, but my face reddened, and I suddenly felt self-conscious,” Mary, now a clinical psychologist, writes. “I pulled my towel around my shoulders. It occurred to me that nobody in my family, outside of my parents and brother, had ever seen me in a bathing suit.”h

The White House has denied the contents of the book. In a statement about Mary’s book, deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews said: “Mary Trump and her book’s publisher may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author’s own financial self-interest. President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people – why speak out now?”

The president has a history of making misogynistic comments and has on multiple occasions publicly objectified his daughter Ivanka. At least 25 women have made sexual assault and harassment allegations against the president since the 1970s.

During a series of radio interviews with Howard Stern in the mid-200s, the real estate mogul said it was ok to refer to his eldest daughter as “a piece of arse” and that Ivanka had “always been very voluptuous.”

When Stern asked if Ivanka had gotten “breast implants,” Trump replied, “No, she didn’t. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, did she look a little more stacked?”

