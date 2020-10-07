Trump complains that the 'Fake News Media' only wants to discuss COVID-19 one day after he was released from a weekend-long stay in the hospital to treat the deadly virus

Win McNamee/Getty Images President Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the “Fake News Media” is only focusing on COVID-19 one day after he was discharged from the hospital where he was treated for complications from the deadly virus, which he still has.

“The Fake News Media refuses to discuss how good the Economy and Stock Market, including JOBS under the Trump Administration, are doing,” Trump tweeted. “We will soon be in RECORD TERRITORY. All they want to discuss is COVID 19, where they won’t say it, but we beat the Dems all day long, also!!!”

Trump’s desire to focus on the economy – specifically how good it was before the pandemic – has been undermined by his COVID-19 diagnosis and the outbreak among his staff in the White House.

President Donald Trump offered another edition of media criticism Tuesday, tweeting his dismay over the amount of COVID-19 coverage following his discharge from the hospital where he was treated for complications from the deadly disease.

The Fake News Media refuses to discuss how good the Economy and Stock Market, including JOBS under the Trump Administration, are doing. We will soon be in RECORD TERRITORY. All they want to discuss is COVID 19, where they won’t say it, but we beat the Dems all day long, also!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Trump’s tweet is part of a larger pattern that has become a fixture with his reelection campaign.

Consistently receiving low marks on his handling of the virus, Trump has tried to refocus the race on the economy or the Supreme Court.

Yet his hospitalisation with COVID-19 severely undermines those efforts, with questions still looming over the severity of his case and his ability to execute his duties.

Trump’s doctor released a statement Tuesday that the president “reports no symptoms,” marking another example of bizarre wording from White House medical professionals indicating Trump’s desire to control the narrative of his illness instead of being transparent with the American public.

Trump reports no symptoms today, his doctor says. pic.twitter.com/wtXLSoy6wF — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 6, 2020

Data site FiveThirtyEight’s polling average on approval of Trump’s pandemic response has more than 56% disapproving.

As for the economy, Trump is facing one of the highest unemployment rates heading into reelection in modern American presidential history.

On that front, Trump actually is in what could be considered “record territory.”

