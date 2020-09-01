Trump compared police who shoot people to golf players who mess up their shots, the night before visiting the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

Fox News President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday.

Speaking to told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday night, he said: “They choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt.”

Trump was speaking in the aftermath of Kenosha police shooting Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man, seven times in the back.

Trump is due to visit Kenosha on Tuesday afternoon, despite local officials asking him not to.

President Donald Trump compared police officers using excessive force to golfers who “choke” on the course.

Trump made the comparison on Fox News the night before visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In an interview with Fox host Laura Ingraham on Monday night, he said of police officers: “They choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt.”

Ingraham then interjected, saying: “You’re not comparing it to golf. Because of course that’s what the media would say.”

You can watch the exchange here:

Trump compares police who shoot civilians to golfers who miss putts. TRUMP: "They choke. Just like in a golf tournament. They miss a 3-foot putt …" INGRAHAM: "You're not comparing it to golf, because that's what the media -" TRUMP: "I'm saying people choke." pic.twitter.com/ggXGckrBzQ — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 1, 2020

Trump continued: “I’m saying people choke. People choke. And people are bad people. You have both. You have some bad people, and they choke.”

“You could be a police officer for 15 years and all of a sudden you’re confronted. You’ve got a quarter of a second to make a decision. If you don’t make the decision – and you’re wrong -you’re dead. People choke under those circumstances, and they make a bad decision.”

Earlier in the interview, Trump described a process that would lead to an officer shooting someone.

“They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple ― or a choker,” he said. “Y’know a choker. They choke.”

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Jacob Blake’s father speaks during the press conference in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States on August 25, 2020.

Investigators from the Wisconsin Department of Justice say that Blake had a knife in his car, and was opening the door when he was shot. They also said that an earlier attempt to stop Blake with a Taser had not worked.

His family attorney said that Blake has been left paralysed from his wounds.

Trump said: “Shooting the guy, shooting the guy in the back many times, I mean, couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?”

A witness who videoed the moment that police shot Blake said that he saw police wrestle, punch and taser Blake before they shot him.

STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP via Getty Images Protesters march with the family of Jacob Blake during a rally against racism and police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 29, 2020.

Trump is due to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, in the wake of protests and widespread damage sparked by police shooting Blake.

Trump told reporters on Monday that he will not meet with Blake’s family during his visit.

He is due to meet law enforcement and to view property damage that has taken place in the unrest since Blake’s shooting.

David Goldman/AP A protester faces off with police in riot gear outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had urged Trump to “reconsider” his visit to Kenosha, saying he was concerned that Trump’s “presence will only hinder our healing.”

John Antaramian, Kenosha’s mayor, had said that he would prefer if Trump did not visit.

