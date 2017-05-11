'Phony hypocrites!': Trump unloads on Democrats over backlash to Comey firing

President Donald Trump took to Twitter chide Democrats for protesting Tuesday’s abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey.

“Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites!,” Trump tweeted.

Trump was referencing some Democrats’ apparent resentment toward Comey after he publicly acknowledged that his agency was taking a renewed look at an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails during her time as Secretary of State. He had previously said the investigation was closed.

Comey’s statement came shortly before the 2016 presidential election, causing chaos for Clinton’s campaign.

But Comey’s firing came as a surprise to not only to him, but to lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. Republican Sen. John McCain said that he was “disappointed” in Trump’s decision, while Democrat Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania said it was “Nixonian.”

